LONDON:- Afghanistan are set for another milestone after it was announced Friday they will play their first match at Lord's, taking on a side led by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. Now one of the world's leading associate, or junior cricket, countries Afghanistan are closing in on becoming a Test match nation. They are top of the ICC’s Intercontinental Cup standings, with the winner set to gain Test status next year. Their 50-over match against MCC at Lord's, "the home of cricket", will take place on July 11.–AFP