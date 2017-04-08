KARACHI - Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings Friday announced the joining of flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Karachi Kings owner released the photos of signing an MoU with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi on social media. “Pakistan’s pride Shahid Afridi joins Karachi Kings,” the PSL franchise said in a Twitter message on Friday. “Welcome Shahid Afridi,” it said. However, the PSL management denying the reports said that if something like this happens, it will come through secretariat.

Afridi had earlier announced to part his ways with Peshawar Zalmi, which was his previous PSL team. He had indicated that he would join a new team. Afridi tweeted last Friday that he was leaving PSL team Peshawar Zalmi due to personal reasons. However, he did not elaborate it further.

"Won the cup with 1 team, time for another. I am announcing my end of service as president & player of Peshawar Zalmi Team due to my personal reasons," the former Pakistan captain had tweeted. "My best wishes with Peshawar Zalmi and as far as my Peshawar fans are concerned I know they are with me wherever I go," he added.

Afridi's announcement to part ways with Peshawar Zalmi came as surprise to many, including the owner of franchise Javed Afridi. "I'm completely unaware of what happened," said Javed when asked about the matter. Afridi led Peshawar Zalmi in the first edition of PSL but stepped aside from captain's role after being named as the president of Franchise's president ahead of the second edition and handed over the captaincy to Darren Sammy.