LAHORE-Asfandyar Khan took lead in the three-round Juniors Amateur Golf Championship which commenced here at the Garrison Golf and Country Club golf course on Friday.

Asfandyar appeared as the front runner, pushing into the background many senior competing mates, as he scored gross 75 in age category 18-21, while Murtajiz Abbas Naqvi and Ahmed Baig scored 79 and M Usman Ghani 82. The best one in the age category 15 to 17 years was Akash Bashir, whose gross score was 76. His nearest challenger was M Saqib who scored 77 while Noyyan Nayyar gathered gross 83.

Hamza Bilal Sarfraz made his presence felt in the age category 11-14 years by leading the others with a score of gross 85. As for the girls, Rimsha Ijaz performed well and showed enough talent and ability. Her score of gross 77 served as a reflection of her golfing skills and staying focused in the course of shot making. Suneyah Osama was not in her elements and neither was Parkha Ijaz.

The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) have bracketed the male participating competitors in age categories 18-21, 15-17 and 11-14 and one girls category to facilitate the young ones.