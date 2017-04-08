BRISBANE-Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson gave Australia an unexpected 2-0 lead after the first day of their Davis Cup quarter-final against the United States in Brisbane on Friday.

The unheralded Thompson stunned world number 15 Jack Sock in four sets in the opening rubber before Kyrgios saw off the big-serving John Isner 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5). Only 10 times in Davis Cup history has a country come back from being 0-2 down to win a tie, the most recent when Croatia recovered to beat the US at this stage last year.

"We've been up two-zero before and ended up losing, so we know it takes three (rubbers) and tomorrow's a new day," US captain Jim Courier said. "We're certainly not happy with the score but we're professionals and we'll be ready to play tomorrow."

Kyrgios was superb against Isner, a tough opponent who has one of the biggest serves in world tennis. The controversial Australian pushed Roger Federer to the brink in Miami last week and he carried that form into Friday's match. Despite a slow start when he went down 3-0 in the opening set, Kyrgios recovered quickly and was always slightly on top of Isner.

He read the American's serve brilliantly and had the edge from the baseline, coming back from 2-5 down in the third set tiebreak to take a high quality match in two hours, 25 minutes.

Kyrgios credited his recent good form with a change in attitude on court. "I'm trying to knuckle down and compete for every point and that's something I haven't done in the past," he said. "My level's always been there but my mentality is a lot better. "I'm still very emotional out there. I'll still challenge the umpire, I'll still say what I think, I'll still throw my racket, I'll still swear, but I'll compete every point.

Earlier Thompson, ranked 79th in the world, held his nerve to see off a faltering Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in front of a raucous crowd on Pat Rafter Arena. Playing only his second Davis Cup tie, Thompson, 22, went into the match against the American number one as the huge underdog. He struggled to stay with Sock in the opening set but seized his chance when the American's serve deserted him at 3-4, breaking Sock to win the opener in 37 minutes.

Sock found his range with his booming forehand and stormed back to take the second. The American number one looked the more dangerous in the third but Thompson held on to force a tiebreak, gaining a vital break before taking the set when Sock double-faulted.

HONOURS EVEN IN NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH KOREA DAVIS CUP TIE: There were mixed fortunes for South Korea's young guns as they finished the opening day of a Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie level at 1-1 against hosts New Zealand.

The Koreans suffered a setback before the tie started when two top players pulled out, leaving 19-year olds Kwon Soon Woo and Hong Seong-Chan to shoulder the burden. Hong appeared to be cruising at two sets up against Jose Statham in the opening rubber but faltered and began to suffer cramps as the marathon five-setter wore on.

He was eventually forced to retire early in the fifth, with Statham winning 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 2-0. Kwon Soon Woo was unfazed at the setback, disposing of Michael Venus in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1). Statham said he relished the electric atmosphere at Auckland's ASB stadium. Doubles will be played on Saturday and reverse singles on Sunday. The winner of the tie will remain in Asia/Oceania Group 1, while the loser faces a play-off later in the year to avoid relegation to group 2.

FRANCE'S POUILLE TAKES DAVIS CUP OPENER AGAINST BRITAIN: Lucas Pouille gave hosts France a winning start in their Davis Cup quarter-final against Great Britain on Friday with a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 victory over Kyle Edmund. The British player, drafted into the singles line-up after the injury-enforced withdrawal of world number one Andy Murray, was made to pay for letting slip a 5/2 lead in the second-set tiebreak.

Pouille, the world number 17 and his team's top singles player in the absence of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils, swept the breaker before dominating the decider. Jeremy Chardy faces Dan Evans, playing on clay for the first time in three years, in the second singles rubber later Friday. The winners of the tie will face either Serbia or Spain in the semi-finals.