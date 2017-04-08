Islamabad - Former pacer Wasim Akram expressed discontent with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying the board lacked planning and a journalist was running all cricket-related affairs of which he had no clue at all.

King of swing Wasim Akram came down hard on the cricket board and a journalist, who was running it without having appropriate knowledge of the game. Addressing a business conference, the veteran fast bowler said: “The PCB badly lacks strategic planning, which is not a domain of a journalist, who is running all the affairs in the board regarding cricket without knowing nothing about the sport. The PCB needs a technocrat and a good planner, who may bring the sport to highest level.”

Terming Pakistan’s first-class cricket structure the poor one, Wasim said it was not able to produce quality batsmen. "Our batsmen mostly fail at fast pitches because, they keep on playing first class season on batting pitches throughout the year, and when they are given chance to bouncy and fast pitches, they mostly fail to deliver. There are so many other reasons and lack of planning, which costing Pakistan cricket badly. Unfortunately, most of the decisions about the first class cricket are made over a phone call," he lamented.

It was the responsibility of the government high ups and sensible board members to bring the technocrats in the board to run its affairs smoothly and in a befitting manner. “I am ready to suggest tips to newly-made ODI captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, if the board decides to summon me. I cannot stand outside the board with a placard that provide me a job or give me an assignment to improve Pakistan cricket,” he added.