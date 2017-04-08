Providence - Pakistan broke the record for the highest innings score at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, setting West Indies 309 to win the first of four ODIs.

Their innings came to life in the last 10 overs after they fell away briefly in the middle overs. Their success at keeping wickets in hand, combined with the brilliant ball-striking of Shoaib Malik ensured they went past the 303 that had been the record for this ground.

The groundwork was laid by Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Hafeez after Pakistan were put in to bat on a newly laid surface. If Shehzad and fellow opener Kamran Akmal, returning to the ODI side after a four-year gap, were unsure of how the pitch would play, they didn't show it, attacking at every available opportunity, and not afraid of hitting the ball in the air; they added 59 in the first 10 overs.

West Indies, somewhat bafflingly, held spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse back, preferring to bowl part-timer Jason Mohammad in the Powerplay instead. He was both erratic and expensive despite opening with a maiden over. Jason Holder, the captain, was the only fast bowler consistent with his line and length in the first half of the innings, and consequently by far the most economical, conceding just 15 runs in his first 6 overs.

The pace of the innings dropped off significantly after Kamran's dismisal for a 49-ball 48. Hafeez - surprisingly sent in ahead of the in-form Babar Azam - struggled fo rhythm. It seemed to get worse, not better, as his innings wore on, with the right-hander struggling to rotat strike or even find the middle of the bat at times. No boundary was scored between overs 25.3 and 37 as Pakistan's strike rate slipped below five an over. Then he suddenly moved from sedentary to sensational in the last third of his innings to somewhat make up for his near lapse.

At one stage, he had scored 31 off 53, but smashed 57 of his last 39 balls to finish with an innings-defining 88 off 92. His change in approach coincided with Malik's arrival at the crease.

Malik for his part was instrumental in injecting impetus into an innings that had been threatening to stagnate. When he did hole out straight down the ground for 53 off 38 balls, Pakistan were well on course for a total beyond 300 that looked unlikely before his intervention.

West Indies' bowling was bereft of penetration, with neither the fast bowlers nor the spinners looking like getting wickets, even during periods when the pressure had been built up through squeezing the flow of runs. It might have to do with the pitch, which looked quite placid, but for much of the innings, the most likely source of a wicket was Pakistan's comically amateur running between the wickets.

One moment Holder's men will regret is the chance Shehzad offered in the third over that was put down at slip. That was to be the start of many lapses on the field that left them having a mountain to climb.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN:

Ahmed Shehzad b Nurse 67

Kamran Akmal c Walton b Holder 47

M Hafeez c Walton b Nurse 88

Babar Azam c Joseph b Nurse 13

Shoaib Malik c Holder b Nurse 53

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 20

Immad Wasim not out 6

EXTRAS: (b3, lb3, w7, nb1) 14

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 50 overs) 308

FOW: 1-85, 2-149, 3-177, 4-266, 5-284.

BOWLING: A Joseph 10-1-49-0, S. Gabriel 10-0-69-0, J. Mohammed 4-1-28-0, J. Holder 10-0-58-1, A. Nurse 10-0-62-4, D. Bishoo 6-0-36-0.

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Joel Wilson (TRI), Simon Fry (AUS)

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe (NZL)