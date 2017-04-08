Pakistan Super League (PSL) chief Najam Sethi on Saturday said that the administration will struggle for at least eight matches in Pakistan in the third edition of the league next year.

Chairman of Executive Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote on his Twitter handle that six teams will participate in PSL 2018 and will play at least 34 matches.

PSL, Pakistan’s first ever premier league was launched in 2016 which was followed by another successful installment in 2017. The final match of the league this year was organised in Lahore and experts hailed the development as the victory of PCB and PSL.

Despite concerns over security of the cricketers, the board went ahead after clearance by the provincial government and turned the event a success.

However, some international stars including Kevin Pietersen and Brendon McCullum refused to come Pakistan and thus the board managed substitutes for the final match.