ISLAMABAD-The Rugby 10s National Championship will stroll into action today (Saturday) here at Pakistan Sports Complex, outer football ground, with 23 teams will be seen in action in five divisions.

Islamabad Rugby Union (IRU) president Bilal Butt, Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) vice president M Yaha Butt and Islamabad rugby team skipper Saad Arif announced this while addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports Complex media centre on Friday.

Bilal said it was the biggest event of rugby national calendar and they were grateful to PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera for providing the venue, accommodation and meal for 23 teams. “Around 350 players and officials from Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Fata, Islamabad and Army will be seen in action in five divisions.

“Lodhran has made significant gains and they will be playing for the very first time in Division-I. Army was missing last time around but now they have promised to be part of Rugby 10s on regular basis. Lahore team is defending champion while Islamabad Jinns lost the last year final in extra time,” he added.

Bilal said as replay facility was very expensive and too tough to afford, they had made a few changes in rules and all the participating 23 teams had signed the rules copy, as the officials’ decision would be final. “Total 23 teams will play in 5 different divisions on the basis of their ranking points, as division-I include 6 teams, division-II 8, division-III 4, division-IV 3 and division-V two female teams.

“We started National 10s Rugby Championship in 2001 and this is the 16 year in running. The PRU provides us with financial help, while International Rugby Union (IRU) allocates yearly funds for PRU and we never charge a single penny from participating teams and even provide TA/DA and travelling allowances to financially weak teams,” he added.

PRU vice president Yaha Butt said they had worked on a initiative given by the IRU, which was called ‘get into rugby’, the results from the programme was unbelievable. “Under this programme, rugby has spread to all corners of the country and especially in far-flung areas of Punjab. The signs are very positive and we are planning to conduct events in southern Punjab and even in parts of KP in the next couple of months.”

IRFC newly-appointed captain Saad Arif said he was confident enough to win the Division-I title as they were also national champions and had a well-balanced side. “The PRU has given simple formula of rankings based on year-long performances. When a team performs well, they are promoted to next division and finally on the basis of points, they earn the right to play in main division.”

PRU vice president M Yaha Butt and IRU chief Bilal Butt addressing a press conference.–Photo by Staff Reporter