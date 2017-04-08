Injured Johnson missed by Masters rivals

AUGUSTA - Top-ranked Dustin Johnson's withdrawing from the Masters on Thursday stunned top rivals who were on the course when he walked out. Johnson suffered a lower back injury on Wednesday when he slipped and fell down a set of stairs at a rented home. Care and treatment plus some last-minute therapy was not enough to get him fit enough to swing without soreness when he contacted the ball. Bubba Watson said: "We talked to him. "I was on the training table the same time he was on the training table before we hit balls, so I saw him before we went out there. Jordan Spieth said: "Certainly really unfortunate. And as a friend of his and somebody who has played a lot of golf with him, I know this it must really, really not be good in order for him not to tee it up. And I certainly wish him well."–AFP

United's Lingard signs new four-year deal

LONDON - Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has signed a new contract that is set to keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2021, it was announced Thursday. The winger, who has been attached to United since he was a seven-year-old, made his mark in the first team under former manager Louis van Gaal last season. With the club since the age of seven, the winger established himself in the first-team under van Gaal last season and scored the winning goal in United's 2-1 FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace at Wembley. The 24-year-old Lingard has so far won four England caps and his new contract was announced by United ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of next season. His new contract means he is set to stay with United until June 2021 with the option to extend for another year.–AFP

Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal: Wenger

LONDON - Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal, despite reports the striker could leave the London club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Veteran manager Wenger has yet to announce if he will stay with the club when his own contract expires at the end of the season and the Gunners boss was giving little away again on Friday. But he was rather more forthcoming about the future of 28-year-old Sanchez, whose own Arsenal deal expires at the end of next season. "I believe that basically he wants to stay at the club and it's down to finding an agreement with his agent," said Wenger. "I think the players first have to see are they happy to the club and after (that) most of the time it's down to finding an agreement, but the finances are involved in it, yes."–AFP

Maryam assures all-out support to Waseem

ISLAMABAD – World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion M Waseem has met with Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Prime Minister House. Talking to The Nation, Waseem termed his meeting with Maryam as very productive. “She was so nice and asked different questions regarding my next bout, fitness, training and assured her all-out support and also termed me pride of the country.” Waseem said Maryam promised him to talk to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and provide him every possible facility. She appreciated his achievements saying he raised Pakistani flag high in boxing and the entire nation proud of him, he added. When asked about PM’s special grant, Waseem said: “Yes, the amount was sent to my account and I will soon deposit the amount to my Korean promoter’s account in Korea. I am highly satisfied with my training and looking forward to win more laurels for the country. Presently, I am No 2 amongst 731 boxers in the world and soon, I will be No 1.”–Staff Reporter

KARACHI: Col (R) Asif Dar awards medals to the winners of 48th National Athletics Championship (Men & Women) 2017.