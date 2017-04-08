Veteran batsman Younis Khan has announced retire from international cricket, reported Waqt News.

While addressing a press conference the star batsman stated that he was under severe pressure as people was asking him not take retirement.

"But I think this is the right time for me to leave sport as I want to leave on high note," he said.

His fans and cricket lovers paid him tribute on social media.

For Some he was 'The Cool' batsman

You will always be missed Younis Khan. What a cool batsman, always a pleasure to watch. Thank u for the T20 world cup.#ThankyouYounis pic.twitter.com/YKuEtVmgzT — Mamoon Ahmed (@mamoonmalick) April 8, 2017





Younis Khan is the only player in Test cricket history to score a 100 in all 11 countries which have hosted tests #ThankYouYounisKhan pic.twitter.com/GKW1QHpr4C — Shah Sahb (@IamTheFixer555) April 8, 2017





Younis Khan !!! Remember the name .#ThankYouYounis — ABBas Khan ???? (@iamABBas_Khan) April 8, 2017

#Thankyou to the legend:

Younis Khan is simply outstanding in every formats of the game. No one can replace him . A man with a Golden heart .#ThankYouYounis — ABBas Khan ???? (@iamABBas_Khan) April 8, 2017

#ThankyouYounis

Thank you sir Younis Khan — Mairaj Rasool (@RasoolMairaj) April 8, 2017





GoodBye Younis Khan. A Great player. The only Pakistani player to score over 9,000 test runs.#ThankyouYounis #legend❤️ pic.twitter.com/ogEQ1Bt3Ua — Arham (@Arham10860415) April 8, 2017





You will always be missed Younis Khan. Allways a pleasure to watch. Thank u for everything.#ThankYouYounisKhan pic.twitter.com/n4hZEeuPq3 — Waseem Khan (@wkhan07) April 8, 2017

He is always been one of my ever favourite players who walked into this game & he says goodbye for the game we love. Thank You #Younis #Khan — AMJAD ALI ???????? (@amjadxt) April 8, 2017

Some demands completion of 10,000 runs:

younis first u have to cmplete ur 10k thn hv bto go "Younis Khan" — NISHA COOKY (@JoesephAlice) April 8, 2017

Younis Khan is 23 short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to 10,000 Test... https://t.co/BdTVChMYH1 by #ESPNcricinfo via @c0nvey pic.twitter.com/ex0rkjT6hU — Ramanand Belur (@ramanand_belur) April 8, 2017





But for most, it was end of era as Misbah and Younis are going together:

Misbah Ul Haq And Younis Khan yes Truly end of Era

Pakistan cricket going to miss u Both.#MisYou pic.twitter.com/uUKmohT5pp — Nabeel Chaudhry (@chaudhry_nabeel) April 8, 2017





Pakistan legend Younis Khan has announced he will join Misbah in retirement: https://t.co/diQ9GBxqmY #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/0pmjo4RCbp — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) April 8, 2017





how can you even watch cricket without misbau ul haq and younis khan in the test team, like how noo ???????????????? — Ali ⚡ (@AleyFarooq) April 8, 2017

pakistan cricket wont be the same without these two.. Legends! @captainmisbahpk and Younis Khan. pic.twitter.com/qt2kDm9lGO — maɡnəm ˈəʊpəs,ˈɒpəs (@MUF18) April 8, 2017

farewell you legend .. Younis Khan pic.twitter.com/YXxnATgDfK — maɡnəm ˈəʊpəs,ˈɒpəs (@MUF18) April 8, 2017





The old guard:

Some shared his bond with Bob Wolmer who's death was 'saddest moment' for Khan:

Younis Khan "The two or three days after the death of Bob Woolmer were the saddest days of my life" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/4i44WE31NT — Cricket Pakistan (@PCB_INFO) April 8, 2017





