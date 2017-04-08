Veteran batsman Younis Khan has decided to retire from international cricket, reported Waqt News.

West Indies tour will be his last with Pakistan cricket team.

According to media sources, the middle order batsman will announce it formally in a press conference today in Karachi.

Younis Khan is considered to be among greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever produced. He is currently highest run scorer of Pakistan in Test cricket.

Under his captaincy Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009.

Two days ago, Younis and Pakistan Test captain Misbah were announced as Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2016. Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday as well.

On April 6, Thursday, Misbah also announced retirement from international cricket.