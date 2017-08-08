LONDON: A number of teams staying at one of the official London hotels of the World Athletics Championships have been affected by a stomach virus, the local organizing committee said on Monday.

One of the most high-profile victims was reported to be Isaac Makwala of Botswana, one of the favourites for Tuesday's 400 meters final, who was due to race in the first round of the 200 meters on Monday but did not start.

He was withdrawn due to "an unspecified medical condition" by an IAAF medical delegate, though it was not immediately confirmed if he was staying at the hotel in question.

The London 2017 organisers released a statement later on Monday saying that a number of team members had reported numerous cases of gastroenteritis at their hotel.

"There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the World Championships," the statement said.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition, we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.

"As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff - standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation."