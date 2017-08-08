Sharapova gets China Open wildcard

PARIS - Maria Sharapova has accepted an invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in Beijing. The five-time Grand Slam champion missed Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season with a thigh injury, then was forced to withdraw from her comeback tournament in Stanford with an arm injury last week. The Russian has still only played four tournaments since returning in April from a 15-month doping ban for the use of meldonium. “I’m very happy to announce that I will return to Beijing and play the China Open this October,” she said. “This is especially exciting as it will be my first tournament in Asia this year!” Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai will also take part in the Beijing event, which runs from September 24 to October 8.–AFP

Errani gets two-month doping ban

LONDON - Italy's Sara Errani has been suspended for two months after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday. The 30-year-old former world number five tested positive for the banned substance letrozole in an out-of-competition test in February. Letrozole is used in the treatment of breast cancer, but can also be used as a masking agent. "An Independent Tribunal ... has found that Sara Errani committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation ... and, as a consequence, has disqualified the affected results and imposed a period of ineligibility of two months, commencing on 3 August 2017," the ITF said in a statement. Errani's results between February and June have been wiped and she has forfeited all prize money and ranking points that she accumulated during that period.–AFP

Punjab rout Balochistan in women hockey

LAHORE - Defending champions Punjab Colours thrashed Balochistan 21-0 in the 5th National U-18 Women Hockey Championship match played here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Punjab did not sow mercy as they put in a large number of goals past the hapless Balochistan. Their ace forward Hamra Latif scored eight goals while Tabarka Tariq had three and five players managed to score a brace each. In another match, Pakistan Boards scored a narrow 3-2 win over Sindh Whites. Boards went ahead as early as the 7th minute through Rukhsar Aslam but within two minutes, it was all even as Tehmina Parveen struck for Sindh, the province's first string. The students' Irfana Aslam and Seema Saboor made it 3-1 by the 23rd minute. Sindh girls fought back and Tehmina Parveen had her second in the 42nd minute.–Staff Reporter

PAF-A win memorial basketball event

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force-A won the 1st Agha Arshd Memorial All Pakistan Basketball Tournament after defeating Wapda 18-12 in the final here at the University of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry here on Monday. International Ahmed Jan was the star performer of the match which produced quality basketball. Earlier in the semifinals, PAF-A routed Islamabad 20-12 to reach the final. Wapda-A and PAF-B fought brilliantly in other semifinal which ended in the sudden death stage and Wapda appeared ultimate winner in the nerve wrecking stage. PBF secretary Khalid Bashir was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

SNGPL National Jashn-e-Azadi Squash

LAHORE - The 1st SNGPL National Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Championship will stroll into action from August 10 here at the Punjab Squash Complex under the auspicious of Punjab Squash Association (PSA). SNGPL sports cell secretary Ashraf Nadeem said the five-day squash activity is being organised on special instructions of SNGPL MD Amjad Latif. “We will hold the event in a befitting manner to mark the Independence-Day celebrations and to identify new squash talent,” he said. “There is dire need to organise squash activities to attract the youth to this sport.”–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Rawalpindi Stags players in a group photo with team coordinator Masood Anwar prior to start of Punjab CM Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies Cricket Cup match against Multan Tigers, which the latter won.