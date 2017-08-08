England skipped Australia to take third place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after clinching a 3-1 remarkable victory against South Africa in the four-match Test series yesterday.

England victory of 177 runs over South Africa at Old Trafford, helped to reach 105 points by gaining 6 points, five ahead of Australia, who will be the host of next Ashes series from November 2017 to January 2018 in a bid to get back his position from England.

By losing seven points, South Africa still at second place.

India at the top which currently lead three test series against Sri Lanka 2-0 will remain on the top.