LAHORE: The nomination of Najam Sethi as the next chairman of PCB has been backed by two former Chairmen in place of Shaharyar Mohammad Khan whose three-year term ended on Sunday.

The election for the post of PCB chairman is expected to be held later this week, with Sethi being the most prominent nominee for the post.

Former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood praised Sethi for his outstanding work for the cricket board and Pakistan Super League (PSL)

“When I first met Sethi in 2013, I wasn’t too impressed, but my opinion has changed about him as he has proved his credentials as a fine administrator with some stellar work for the PCB, especially by setting up the hugely successful PSL,” said Khalid.

“The tournament has provided a great platform for young Pakistan players and some of the new talent was instrumental in the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in England. I feel that Sethi is the best choice to replace Shaharyar Khan now.”

Echoing Khalid’s sentiments, Former PCB Chairman Retired General Tauqir Zia backed Sethi’s nomination by calling him ‘the best choice to lead the PCB’

“Sethi in my opinion is more suited than anyone to run the PCB. Even if I was given a chance to be chairman, I would gladly withdraw my nomination for him since he holds rich experience of administration, especially through his outstanding work for the PSL,” said Tauqir.

“In recent years, Sethi has gathered a firm grip over cricket affairs as well on the day-to-day affairs of the cricket board. Some of his critics are seemingly driven by an agenda and he should not worry about them, if you ask me.”