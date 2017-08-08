KARACHI - Babar Azam has often been compared to India skipper Virat Kohli but Pakistan's young batsman said that there was no comparison between him and the Indian run-machine. While the Pakistan cricketer called himself a ‘beginner’, he dubbed Kohli as a ‘great batsman’. When a fan compared Babar Azam with Kohli on micro-blogging site Twitter, he didn't take much time and replied: "There is no comparison. @imVkohli is a great batsman and I am just a beginner. But I would like to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan.”