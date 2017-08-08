LAHORE-Pakistan karate team returned home on Monday after winning altogether 25 medals in the Asian Cadet/Junior/U-21 & Senior (Male/Female) Karate Championships held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan players put up a dazzling show to win 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze medals in the event, which was participated by six countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Pakistan. The team was warmly welcomed by PSB Director Abdul Majeed and representatives of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) upon its arrival at the Lahore airport. Pakistan’s Shahbaz Khan, Naseer Ahmed, Saadi Abbas, Nargis, Kulsoom and Baz Muhammad won gold medals. In a display of sterling performance, Baz Muhammad and Kulsoom performed hat-tricks by winning medals for the third running time in South Asian Karate Championships, while Naseer Ahmed and Saadi Abbas retained their titles. New talent also emerged in juniors as Shahbaz Khan and Nargis grabbed gold medals.

The team was headed by PKF chairman M Jahangir, who termed the overall performance of Pakistan side as extraordinary. “Our referees/judges and coaches including Ghulam Ali, Wasif Ali, Irfan Ullah Khan, Shah Muhammad, Shah Faisal, Imtiaz Ali, M Kashif passed the AKF examination for judges & coaches and became Asian qualified referee/judges & coaches, which is also a big achievement,” he said.