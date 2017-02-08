RAWALPINDI-Mismanagement continues to mar Hanif Abbasi-led sports events, as once again the inauguration ceremony of first-ever women cricket academy at Viqar-un-Nisa Floodlight Cricket Stadium proved a super flop.

Whenever Abbasi organises any sports event, one thing is always common, that is mismanagement, as non-professional are given out-of-the-way chances to deprive the genuine ones. Same was the case with inauguration ceremony of first-ever women cricket academy, where cricket legend Zaheer Abbas and former cricketer M Waseem were invited, but the management remained busy in praising Hanif Abbasi and his works. Abbasi, instead of informing about the salient features of the academy, continued to target the opponents and kept on taking credit of cricket grounds established by him.

Interestingly, when Abbasi was informed about the pathetic condition of Jamia School ground, Satellite Town College ground, Muslim High School grounds, which are in shambles, excessive cricket is being played there, PHA never bothered to spend a single penny on maintenance of these ground and clubs are charged hefty amount, he showed his anger on this scribe, and didn’t bother to give a proper reply. He always keeps on saying everything is fine and no need to worry about. But unfortunately, he has given charge of the grounds to non-professional and near and dear ones and the basic aim of providing relief to grassroots level players are completely ignored. The government is urged to take notice of such situation and ensures no such repeat of things in future.