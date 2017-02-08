NEW DELHI - An unbeaten century by Riasat Khan guided Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to their seventh successive win in the T20 World Cup for the Blind as they defeated Bangladesh by 151 runs on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 295-2 in their allotted 20 overs as Riasat smashed six fours in his 52-ball 104-run knock to build a 147-run partnership with Badar Munir, who scored 93 off 32 runs studded with 18 fours and two sixes.

Following the dismissal of Munir, Riasat then formed a 125-run partnership with captain Muhammad Jamil, who made 72 off 30 balls, to post an imposing total. Bangladesh’s Abdullah Zobir and Mohammad Faisal claimed a wicket a piece for 51 and 73 runs respectively.

Chasing 296, Bangladesh were dismissed for 144-7 as Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Munir, Riasat and Israr Hassan took one wicket apiece giving away 17, 20, 23 and 27 runs respectively. Bangladesh’s Muhammad Abdul Malek (61) was the top scorer for his side. Riasat expressed his delight at helping his side register their seventh successive win which ensured that Pakistan maintain their top position in the table.

“This is our seventh straight win of the tournament and we all are happy that we have remained unbeaten till now,” Riasat was quoted as saying by a website. “Now we have two league matches left and we are confident that we will win. Today [Tuesday] was my day but I didn’t do anything alone; my teammates were to back me up whenever needed. Munir and Jamil really supported me well. The century was possible only because of these two.”

Meanwhile in the other matches, India defeated New Zealand by nine wickets and West Indies beat South Africa by 65 runs.