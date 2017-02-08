Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club

LONDON - A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June. The 14-time grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title. "I am very happy to be coming back to Queen's.... It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon," the Spanish left-hander said. He lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in 2008 just three weeks after his maiden triumph at Queen's Club. Nadal's second Wimbledon title in 2010 also followed a good run at Queen's and he reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011.–Reuters

Malaysia's Lee left fuming over knee injury

KUALA LUMPUR - World number one Lee Chong Wei was left fuming after an injury at Malaysia's new training centre cost him what may have been his last shot at the All England Championship, reports said Tuesday. The 34-year-old, who was gunning for his fourth title at the prestigious tournament next month, will be out for weeks after he slipped and fell at the new Academy Badminton Malaysia on Saturday. Lee, who has signalled he may retire this year, tore a medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the incident, the Star newspaper said Tuesday. "This injury could have been avoided," Lee was reported as saying. Lee, a silver medallist in the last three Olympics, said he had complained about the new centre's slippery court mats but "nothing was done".–AFP

Army, D/M Paints win Polo Cup openers

LAHORE - Army and Diamond Paints/Master Paints won the opening matches of the Faisal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Tuesday. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Master Paints outran HBL/Newage by 6-4. Raja Samiullah was in sublime form and not only displayed quality polo but also hammered fabulous four goals for the winning side while he was ably assisted by Argentinean player Juan Cruz Losada, who scored a brace. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder, Taimur Ali Malik, Adnan Jalil Azam and Bilal Haye, all scored one goal apiece. In the second match of the day, Army outclassed Barry’s by 7-2. Army team was in fabulous form and after conceding two goals in the first two chukker, the soldiers bounced back in great style, kept on scoring one goal after another and at finished the match having an unbeatable 7-2 lead. From the winning side, Ahmed Zubair Butt was star of the day as he slammed fantastic four goals while Asfand Yar Pataudi scored a brace and Manuel Taqulinu hit one. From the losing side, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi scored two goals. Today (Wednesday), Master Paints will take on HBL/Newage in the first match at 2pm while Barry’s will vie against Diamond Paints at 3pm.–Staff Reporter

National Ranking Junior Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE - The 1st Aitcheson College Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 inaugurated here at the college premises on Tuesday. Chief guest Aitcheson College principal Michael Alister Thomson, along with Elizabeth Thomson and PLTA secretary Rasid Malik, inaugurated the event while a great number of tennis players, their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion. In the U-18 qualifying round, Syed Hashim Ali beat Ahmad Saeed 6-2, 7-5 Ehsan Ali beat Musa Haroon 6-1, 6-3 while in the U-18 first round, Asad Ullah beat Umer Mehdi 6-3, 6-4, Saqib Omer beat Ahmer Saeed 6-0, 6-2, Ahmad Kamil beat M Said 6-4, 6-1, Aqib Omer beat Mustafa Ali 6-2, 6-0, Hafiz Arbab Ali beat Humbal 6-2, 6-2 and Yousaf Khan beat Bilal Zia 6-1, 6-0. In the U-16 first round, Syed Hashim Ali beat Shabbar Ali Shah 6-2, 6-0 and Zalan Khan beat Jibran Danish 6-0, 6-0 while. In U-14 first round, Sameer Ahmad beat Mahateer M Tabri 6-0, 6-1, Saif Ul Aziz beat Sardar Abdullah 6-0, 6-0, M Hussain Nawaz beat Saeed 6-3, 6-2, Shimza Tahir beat Jibran Danish 6-0, 6-0, Mustafa Mazhar beat Hanzallah Rehman 6-0, 6-0, Shaeel Tahir beat Zara Salman 6-0, 6-0, Bilal Asim beat Armaghan Amjad 6-0, 6-0, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Abbas Umer 6-0, 6-0, Zalan Khan beat Ahmad Nawaz 6-1, 6-1 and Kashan Omer beat Rafay Siddiqui 6-0, 6-2.–Staff Reporter