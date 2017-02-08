COLOMBO - An industrious 79 by Chloe Tryon and her sixth-wicket partnership worth 89 with Dane van Niekerk, the captain, set South Africa on the path to a 63-run win over Pakistan in a high-profile ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 Group B match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Tuesday.

In other matches, India beat Sri Lanka by 114 runs, Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 119 runs and Bangladesh won by 118 runs against Papua New Guinea as teams embarked on their bids to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and the ICC Women’s Championship. The 10-team tournament, which runs till 21 February, also offers ODI status for the next four years to all teams that make the Super Six stage.

South Africa, the top-ranked side in its group, defended its 258 for 9 with ease, keeping Pakistan down to 195 for 6 in 50 overs. South Africa’s innings followed the template of two windows of attack around a middle period of consolidation. Batters at every stage did their bit, but it wasn’t till Tryon’s 75-ball effort, which helped add 72 in the last ten overs, that any of them went on to make a big score.

Lizelle Lee, the opener, took on Aliya Riaz, sending the new ball through cover and straight down the ground for a lofted six over the bowler’s head. She fell by the same sword, however, a mistimed shot right after only finding the fielder at point.

Mignon du Preez (40) and Laura Wolvaardt (20) withstood an offside-heavy field and grew in confidence to step out to face spin, guiding their side to 49 at the end of 10 overs. Maiden wickets for debutants Ghulam Fatima, the leg-spinner, and Nashra Sundhu (3 for 51), the left-arm spinner, in consecutive overs put Pakistan on the ascendancy, but any advantage it had was wiped out by the fourth-wicket pair of du Preez and Marizanne Kapp.

The two are excellent runners, and with Kapp putting her height and strength to good use to scythe through a packed field, the 50 partnership came in quick time. Pakistan again had the edge with another double-strike in consecutive overs by Javeria Khan, the off-spinner. Sana Mir, the captain, held on to a low catch offered by du Preez, while Kapp (38) was bowled by one pitched at her feet. Javeria (2 for 45) would deliver a spell of ten unbroken overs in nearly 30 heat, but despite having half the opposition batters in the hut for 129 by the 26th over, Pakistan couldn’t turn the screws.

SCORES IN BRIEF

INDIA BEAT SRI LANKA BY 114 RUNS AT P SARA STADIUM: India 259-4 in 50 overs (Devika Vaidya 89, Mithali Raj 70, Deepti Sharma 54, Udeshika Prabodhani 2-56).

Sri Lanka145-8 in 50 overs (Hasini Perera 34, Chamara Athapaththu 30).

SOUTH AFRICA BEAT PAKISTAN BY 63 RUNS AT NONDESCRIPTS CRICKET CLUB: South Africa 258-9 in 50 overs (Chloe Tryon 79, Mignon du Preez 40, Marizanne Kapp 38, Nashra Sandhu 3-51).

Pakistan 195-6 in 50 overs (Nain Abidi 62, Sana Mir 38 not out, Nahida Khan 35).

BANGLADESH BEAT PAPUA NEW GUINEA: Bangladesh 215-6 in 50 overs (Harmin Akhter 56, Fargana Hoque 51).

PNG 97 in 32.1 overs (Pauke Siaka 32, Rumana Ahmed 2-13, Salma Khatun 2-14, Panna Ghosh 2-20, Jahanara Alam 2-27).

IRELAND BEAT ZIMBABWE BY 119 RUNS: Ireland 237-6 in 50 overs (Kim Garth 63, Laura Delany 47, Clare Shillington, Josephine Nkomo 2-46, Nomatter Mutasa 2-53).

Zimbabwe 118 all out in 37.5 overs (Ashley Ndiraya 35, Kim Garth 3-24, Ciara Metcalfe 3-38, Amy Kenealy 2-19).