HYDERABAD (India) - Uncapped bowler Kuldeep Yadav has replaced leg-spinner Amit Mishra for India's one-off Test against Bangladesh beginning Thursday in Hyderabad, the Indian board said. Mishra will miss the match due to a knee injury he sustained while fielding during India's Twenty20 win over England in Bengaluru on Feb 1. Left-arm chinaman bowler Yadav has played for India under-19 and India A but is yet to make his debut for the senior side. The 22-year-old was previously picked, but did not feature, in the India's ODI series against West Indies in October 2014.