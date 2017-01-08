LAHORE: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday has been inducted as a 16th member of the One Day International (ODI) squad against Australia right after the Test team slipped to a 3-0 whitewash, ESPN reported.

The veteran all-rounder was originally selected last week after Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Skipper Azhar Ali requested the Selection Committee to send Hafeez to Australia for the ODI series.

Hafeez had been overlooked due to his mediocre domestic form - with 248 runs at an average of 31.00 in the departmental one-day cup, he was 19th on the list.

He resumed bowling recently after clearing his bowling action, picking up 11 wickets in the competition. After being asked for a top-order batsman who can bowl offspin, selection committee - led by Inzamam-ul-Haq - agreed to send Hafeez.

A PCB release said: "The selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq today received a request from Pakistan team management comprising coach Mickey Arthur and Captain Azhar Ali for sending Mohammad Hafeez to Australia for the ODI series.”

“The selection committee has decided to accept the request of the team management and chairman of the PCB has approved the same. Hafeez will join the team shortly as the 16th member in Australia," it afdded.

Hafeez had been out of international contention since being dropped during the tour of England last year, with fitness issues compounding a run of poor form. He did not feature at all against West Indies in the UAE or on Pakistan's tour of New Zealand.

His return to bowling, which had been an integral part of Pakistan's limited-overs game, after being banned for an illegal action was the main reason for his recall, with Hafeez preferred over in-form opening batsmen Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad.

Akmal, who surrendered his role as a wicketkeeper, had come close to a recall due to his prolific domestic form. He was the only player to pass 1000 runs in this season's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and was in serious contention for selection, but a reported disagreement between the team management and selectors saw him miss the cut.

He also scored 361 runs at 45.12 in the departmental one-day cup, while Shehzad led the way with 653 runs at 93.28.

ODI series schedule:

1. January 13, Friday, 1st ODI

The Gabba, Brisbane

2. January 15, Sunday, 2nd ODI

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

3. January 19, Thursday, 3rd ODI

W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

4. January 22, Sunday, 4th ODI

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

5. January 26, Thursday, 5th ODI

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide