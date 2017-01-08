LAHORE:- The selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq Saturday received a request from the national cricket team's management comprising coach Mickey Arthur and captain Azhar Ali for sending M Hafeez to Australia for the ODI series. The selection committee has accepted the request and PCB chairman has also endorsed the decision. Hafeez will leave for Australia tonight to join the team as the 16th member. After being swept in the Test series, Pakistan will look for redemption in five-match ODI series which will begin on January 13.–­