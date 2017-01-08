KARACHI - Pakistan slipped down to fifth position in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test rankings after a 3-0 whitewash by Australia.

The 220-run defeat in Sydney on Saturday, which was preceded by a 39-run loss in day-night Test in Brisbane and an innings and 18 runs defeat in Melbourne, saw Misbahul Haq’s side lose five points.

Before the start of the series, Pakistan’s five-day side were ranked third with 102 points. However, a series sweep allowed South Africa and England to jump one place up with Pakistan dropping two places to finish on 97 points.

Pakistan topped the rankings for the first time in their history last year in September when they drew a four-match Test series 2-2 against hosts England.

However, their stay at the top did not last very long as India thrashed New Zealand at home to jump to top spot and are still well-placed there with 120 points.

Meanwhile, Steven Smith-led Australia are second in the rankings (109 points) after they bagged four points from the series victory against Pakistan.

TEST RANKING

RANK TEAM POINTS

1 India 120

2 Australia 109

3 South Africa 102

4 England 101

5 Pakistan 97

6 New Zealand 96

7 Sri Lanka 96

8 West Indies 69

9 Bangladesh 65

10 Zimbabwe 5