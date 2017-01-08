ISLAMABAD-The successful conduct of four $25,000 International events in Pakistan is a clear indication that Pakistan is completely safe for all kinds of sporting activities. The Pakistan Squash Federation has done a tremendous job by reviving international squash in Pakistan and providing local players, who can’t even think about participating in international events abroad, a platform where they showcase their skills and got huge learning experience of playing alongside top PSA ranked international and local players whom they had only watched on television screens.

The COAS International, CNS, CAS and now just concluded President Gold Cup pulled off some of the finest players squash had witnessed in recent times. Now is the time, World Squash Federation and Players Squash Association must allocate high prize events like Pakistan Open and others to Pakistan as participatory international players had shown their complete confidence over security situation in the country and also described Pakistan and Islamabad as one of the most beautiful countries and cities, they had ever played.

Recently Islamabad has been also declared as one of the safest cities in South Asia and hosting of Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II against Iran is also a milestone. The International Tennis Federation allowed Pakistan to host the all-important tie at home after a gap of around 12 years, which is another proof that international sports governing bodies have complete faith and trust in Pakistan’s abilities of hosting international events. Pakistani squash fans had suffered a great deal in the past as top international players were reluctant to play in Pakistan just because of negativity spread around. But now with the active efforts of armed forces and masses support, Pakistan has almost got rid of terrorism menace. The world must not only appreciate Pakistan’s efforts against fight against terrorism, but also actively support our cause. Pakistani youth is sports-loving and international community must step forward and lend helping hand to Pakistan and international teams and players must come in numbers to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

All the international players, who arrived to participate in the four back-to-back PSA events in Pakistan were highly impressed with the standard of courts and also very obliged the way Pakistanis and federation gave them warm hospitality besides taking very good care of them. PSF President Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has assured world of providing complete blanket security. He is a man of words and also promised to conduct nine international squash events present year in Pakistan. The WSF and the PSA must pay heed and decide in favour of Pakistan and don’t restrict the PSA events to only Islamabad, but let federation host events in other major cities like Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar as well. It would help the local players and also send a very positive message to international community as well.

The way Farhan Mehboob performed in the CAS and President Gold Cup is eye-opener for the federation and those who opined that Mehboob is finished. Now is the time rather than wasting precious money on used bullets, federation must invest on the players who can win laurels at any given stage. The federation must set their egos aside and work on bringing back Aamir Atlas, Danish Atlas and all others back to Pakistan, who were not treated well by the federation in the past. The federation must also double up their efforts in trying to get Nasir Iqbal back from highly unjust so-called ban imposed on him. Either the WSF must declare Nasir is banned for undone crime or give him a clean-chit as the youngster had already suffered a lot. What if Nasir comes up clear then who would be held responsible for inflicting huge misery and pain on him and his family? In the presence of world class material, federation job of winning medals would be easier. It is hoped federation will understand their mistakes and will work in the best interest of squash and country.