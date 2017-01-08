Davis wins in Auckland for first WTA title

AUCKLANAD - American Lauren Davis won her first WTA title by defeating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-1 in the Auckland Classic final Saturday. The early exits of Serena and Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki meant the tournament had lost much of its fizz and the final was left to two players ranked 47th and 61st. The 23-year-old dominated her erratic 19-year-old opponent from the outset with her consistency and powerful serve. "The feeling is indescribable, it's definitely an incredible feeling to win my first WTA title at my favourite tournament," the Florida-based Davis said in an interview. "I've been waiting for this moment for quite a few years. It's definitely surreal. I had two finals last year, and it was definitely discouraging and frustrating. But I guess third time's the charm!"–Reuters

Siniakova captures maiden title in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN - Katerina Siniakova overcame a slow start to win her maiden WTA Tour title with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Alison Riske in the Shenzhen Open Saturday. The Czech world number 52 had beaten top-10 players Simona Halep and Johanna Konta on her way to the final and fulfilled her promise as a junior with a first senior title after losing her two previous WTA finals in Bastad and Tokyo last year. The 20-year-old suffered an early break but fought back against her American opponent by reeling off four straight games to take control of the opener before she broke twice in the second set on the way to a 78-minute triumph. "It's been a really great week for me and I'm so glad that I won this time because this match was really tough. I didn't play my best but I'm really happy that I did it."–Reuters

Worley trumps Shiffrin in Maribor GS

MARIBOR - France's Tessa Worley produced an aggressive second run to notch up her 11th World Cup giant slalom victory Saturday as American star Mikaela Shiffrin narrowly missed out on a podium placing. Worley, born in France to a French mother and Australian father, clocked a combined total of 2min 16.96sec. Italian Sofia Goggia, second after the first run, lost ground on the first and final thirds of the course second time around, but it was still enough to guarantee her second, at 0.16sec. Switzerland's Lara Gut used her speed skills to glide into third, at 0.25sec, with Olympic slalom gold medallist and double defending world champion Shiffrin in fourth. Shiffrin had enjoyed a 0.20sec lead after the first run in a sun-kissed Maribor, but lost speed in the final descent second time around.–AFP

Pinturault edges Hirscher in Adelboden

ADELBODEN - France's Alexis Pinturault held his nerve to edge Austrian rival Marcel Hirscher by 0.04 seconds to claim victory in the World Cup men's giant slalom. An aggressive second run saw Hirscher move into pole position, with just compatriot Philipp Schoerghofer and Pinturault, world and Olympic giant bronze medallist, to race. Schoerghofer made no impression, eventually finishing 1.94sec off the pace in third. But Pinturault, enjoying a 0.70sec lead from the first run, clung on in his second descent down a rapidly deteriorating track that saw him finish with a combined time of 2min 23.99sec for a 19th victory on the World Cup circuit. Hirscher was just four-hundredths adrift, his second place consolidating his place atop the overall standings, on 833 points, 268pts ahead of Pinturault.–AFP

Froome rejected TUE on 'moral' grounds

LONDON - Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has said he rejected a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to treat his asthma during the 2015 edition of the race on moral grounds. The Team Sky rider was granted TUEs in May 2013 and April 2014 to treat the condition but chose not to apply for a TUE - which allows athletes to take banned substances on medical grounds - when he was advised to do so during the 2015 Tour. "I didn't feel having a TUE in the last week of the Tour was something I was prepared to do. It did not sit well morally with me," he said. In 2013, Froome was allowed to use prednisolone for his asthma for a week before winning the Criterium du Dauphine while the following year he took it for a week during the Tour de Romandie, as he defended his title.–Reuters