Indian run-machine Virat Kohli broke another record of Sachin Tendulkar. Thursday's unbeaten and match-winning 111, which gave India a 3-1 win in the five-match ODI series against the West Indies in Kingston, was Kohli's 28th ODI ton and 18th while chasing. Kohli broke the record of Tendulkar, who had 17 ODI centuries for India while chasing. "Maybe the 49 in Bangladesh against Pakistan in Asia Cup T20 2016 was the best, I've played in the last couple of years. I think quality of the knock, you can think of it only later, when you play in different conditions when you understand how difficult the previous conditions were."