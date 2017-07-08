According to Radio Pakistan, Eight renowned international footballers including former Brazilian footballers Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos have arrived in Pakistan.

According to the Leisure League Pakistan, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Nicolas Anelka, Robert Pires, Luis Boa Morte, David James, George Boateng and Ryan Giggs are also part of this group of football stars.

Two football matches will be played during their visit.

The first match will be played at Hockey Club of Pakistan in Karachi today and second in Lahore tomorrow.