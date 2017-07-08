Kingston - Indian team on Thursday registered a comfortable win by 8-wickes over West Indies to clinch yet another series in the Carribean with a lead of 3-1. Pacer Mohammad Shami with the ball and captain Kohli with the bat were the heroes of this win. Mohammad Shami claimed four wickets in

Asking to bowl first India restricted for just 205 in 50-over with Mohammad Shami picking four and Umesh Yadav grabbing three West Indies wickets. Shami claimed four wickets in just second match after his comeback proving captain’s move of not giving any chance in the playing XI for consecutive eight-odis as injustice. Ravindra Jadeja also bowled a very economic spell, he gave away 27-runs in ten overs.

India had not got best of its start when came out to chase with Shikhar Dhawan getting out in the very first over of the innings. But from the moment Virat Kohli came out to the middle the Caribbeans were nowhere in the game. Ajinkay Rahane played yet another alow innings of 39-runs with the strike rate of just 76.47.

But right after his dismissal with more than hundred runs still on the board and eight wickets in hand, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik finished things off for India. DK scored went in not out with a half century in just 52 balls.

While Virat Kohli scored 28th ODI century of his career, he thrashed many records by hitting yet another ton while chasing. Kohli is now at the 3rd position on the table of most centuries by a batsman in One Day Internationals, equalling the record of Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya’s career record. He is now just sitting behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Former Austrailian captain Ricky Ponting (30). He has most centuries among the current players who still play the game, South African Veteran Hashim Amla and mate AB De Villiers who plays for Royal Challengers Banglore are just behind him with twenty-five and twenty-four 100’s respectively on their name.

With this ton, Virat Kohli also left behind Sachin Tendulkar to score most centuries while chasing the target. He scored his 18th century in just 102 innings while batting second, while previously Master-blaster was holding the record 17 centuries in 232 innings. Captain Virat praised the Shikhar Dhawan at the top, come back men Ajinkay Rahane and Mohammad Shami, he looked very impressed with China-man Kuldeep Yadav too.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES:

E Lewis c Kohli b Pandya 9

KA Hope c Dhawan b Yadav 46

SD Hope c Rahane b M Shami 51

RL Chase lbw b Yadav 0

JN Mohammed c & b Jadhav 16

JO Holder c Dhawan b M Shami 36

R Powell c Dhoni b Yadav 31

AR Nurse c K Yadav b M Shami 0

D Bishoo c Dhoni b M Shami 6

AS Joseph not out 3

KOK Williams not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 6) 7

TOTAL: (9 wckts; 50 overs) 205

FOW: 1-39, 2-76, 3-76, 4-115, 5-163, 6-168, 7-171, 8-182, 9-205.

BOWLING: M Shami 10-0-48-4, UT Yadav 10-1-53-3, HH Pandya 6-0-27-1, RA Jadeja 10-1-27-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-36-0, KM Jadhav 4-0-13-1

INDIA:

AM Rahane lbw b Bishoo 39

S Dhawan c Lewis b Joseph 4

V Kohli not out 111

KD Karthik not out 50

EXTRAS: (b 1, w 1) 2

TOTAL: (2 wickets; 36.5 overs) 206

FOW: 1-5, 2-84.

BOWLING: AS Joseph 7-0-39-1, JO Holder 8-1-35-0, D Bishoo 8-0-42-1, KOK Williams 8-0-40-0, AR Nurse 4-0-34-0, R Powell 1-0-6-0, RL Chase 0.5-0-9-0.

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: HDPK Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and LS Reifer

TV UMPIRE: CB Gaffaney (New Zealand)

MATCH REFEREE: DC Boon (Australia)

RESERVE UMPIRE: N Duguid