LONDON - Bethanie Mattek-Sands was undergoing more tests on her right knee on Friday following her sickening injury at Wimbledon which left her screaming: "Please, help me, please, please".

The 32-year-old American was being treated in a nearby private hospital where she was taken on Thursday after her knee appeared to buckle as she approached the net in her second round clash with Sorana Cirstea on Court 17. "Bethanie is currently undergoing more scans this morning and we should know more within the next few hours," said the WTA Tour in a statement. Bethanie of course thanks everyone for their kind wishes and messages of support." Romanian player Cirstea was visibly upset and said her friend's knee was "out... and in a very weird position". "I freaked out. I have never seen such an injury before, the knee was really in a bad position. It was like something you see only in the movies," said Cirstea.

"I tried to comfort her but I panicked. I felt useless. All she kept saying was 'Sorana, help me, help me. "I wish I could have done more. You wouldn't wish that on your worst enemy."

Concerns were also raised over the amount of time it took a medical crew to reach the stricken Mattek-Sands even though Court 17 is just a stone's throw from the tournament's Centre Court. Cirstea said only she, her physio and Justin Mattek-Sands, the player's husband, attended to the American star and said it took around 10-15 minutes for a stretcher to arrive.

However, the All England Club insisted in a statement: "The first response to Court 17 was within one minute, by a qualified ambulance technician".