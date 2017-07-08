LONDON - England's efforts to turn a strong position into a decisive one were led by rousing all-round contributions from Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali on a sweltering day of hard-fought cricket at Lord's.

Moeen Ali is that guy who bats lower down the order and scores vital runs. He is that guy who bowls in short spells, takes critical wickets and does all this without anyone taking notice. Of course, sharing the ball with James Anderson and Stuart Broad — and that in England’s swinging conditions — is discernible to the fact as to why an off-spinning all-rounder Moeen does not hog any limelight.

On Day One, he scored a fifty when England were in trouble. He added three boundaries to his overnight score and painfully fell short by 13 runs for his sixth, well-deserved century. In the next session he had the dangerous Hashim Amla lbw. In the last session he dismissed Dean Elgar, the South African to repel England bowlers before tea. There, right there you see Moeen’s significant contributions.

In these two days, in Joe Root’s maiden Test as captain, Moeen attained a feat of becoming only the fifth fastest to Test double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets. Root could not become the first Englishman to score a double-hundred on his captaincy debut. After bowling a legion of bad deliveries to Root on the opening day, Morne Morkel got one right in the channel. The ball hurried on to Root before he could finalise his shot, edging it to the wicketkeeper.

Liam Dawson joined his captain in the pavilion, in the same over. Moeen hit a few boundaries, but he — or anyone, for that matter — could not have played Kagiso Rabada’s snorter. Again, in the same over, Rabada sent Mark Wood packing.

South African openers could have taken the crease earlier and with less-frustrated minds, but Anderson and especially Broad left South Africa flummoxed: they blasted 45 off 27. Although Morkel removed Rabada, Broad remained unbeaten on 57 including consecutive sixes off Morkel.

Heino Kuhn is lucky to play his maiden match in the longest format at the iconic Lord’s. However, facing the might of Broad and Anderson almost ruined the occasion. Kuhn went for 1, edging Broad’s length ball to the first-slip. With the ball angled in and seaming away at the last moment, Kuhn could never have decided when to leave it. He had to play it.

Hashim Amla, the only South African to score a triple-century in England, flicked three deliveries for a boundary but could not emulate the same against Moeen. The ball hit the rough and took off to hit Amla’s front pad. It was plumb. Elgar provided resistance with his disciplined batsmanship. Though a few edges of his fell short of the slip cordon, his bottom-handed technique came to his rescue. However, the Moeen factor hit South Africa again.

Coming round the wicket, Moeen induced bat-pad to forward short-leg.

Of all the wickets, JP Duminy’s was the most unplayable. Broad darted one back into Duminy before he could get his bat down. The responsibility rested on Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn. South Africa needed what Root and Ben Stokes did for the fourth wicket. However, the story unfolded the same. The track eased out in the last session and the batters scored runs with comfort.

England tried all, shining one side of the ball to generate reverse-swing, but there was very little zing left in the bowlers towards the end of day’s play. Bavuma and de Bruyn added 99 for the fifth wicket before Anderson removed the latter for 48.

Scoreboard

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 357-5):

A Cook c de Kock b Philander 3

K Jennings lbw b Philander 8

G Ballance lbw b Morkel 20

J Root c de Kock b Morkel 190

J Bairstow lbw b Philander 10

B Stokes c de Kock b Rabada 56

M Ali b Rabada 87

L Dawson lbw b Morkel 0

S Broad not out 57

M Wood lbw b Rabada 0

J Anderson c de Kock b Morkel 12

EXTRAS: (LB-2, NB-13) 15

TOTAL: (all out in 105.3 overs) 458

FOW: 1-14, 2-17, 3-49, 4-76, 5-190, 6-367, 7 -367, 8-413, 9-413, 10-458.

BOWLING: Morkel 25.3-2-115-4; Philander 20-3-67-3; Rabada 28-4-123-3; Maharaj 22-1-107-0; De Bruyn 5-1-30-0; Bavuma 5-0-14-0.

SOUTH AFRICA 1ST INNINGS:

D Elgar c Ballance b Ali 54

H Kuhn c Cook b Broad 1

H Amla lbw b Ali 29

JP Duminy lbw b Broad 15

T Bavuma not out 48

De Bruyn c Bairstow b Anderson 48

K Rabada not out 9

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 5, nb 1) 10

TOTAL: (5 wickets; 68 overs) 214

FOW: 1-10, 2-82, 3-98, 4-104, 5-203.

BOWLING: JM Anderson 12-4-27-1, SCJ Broad 14-5-27-2, MA Wood 11-3-30-0, LA Dawson 8-1-45-0, MM Ali 13-5-35-2, BA Stokes 10-1-41-0.

TOSS: England

UMPIRES: S Ravi (India) and PR Reiffel (Australia)

TV UMPIRE: SD Fry (Australia)

MATCH REFEREE: JJ Crowe (New Zealand)

RESERVE UMPIRE: RT Robinson