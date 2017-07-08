LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team will take on New Zealand women in the ICC Women’s World Cup match today (Saturday).

Pakistan women, beaten by India and Australia, again face an uphill task while playing against Kiwis. Pakistan is still in search of the first victory in the tournament. A big win over the West Indies pushed New Zealand back into the top four after four games at the ICC Women's World Cup, but captain Suzie Bates knows that every game is crucial ahead of Saturday's clash with Pakistan. "This whole tournament, we have understood that every game was going to be a big match, and having the rain-affected match has made that even more important. Every game is almost a knockout game so we have to bring our A class game, and play as well as we can against any opposition."

Although not mathematically eliminated, Pakistan's chances of progressing are slim, but captain Sana Mir feels the team has learnt a lot so far, and needs to build on that experience. Sana Mir said: "We may not have had the best tournament so far but we need to enjoy it; we only qualified for the tournament a few months ago so just being here is an achievement in itself and I think we are better than we have shown so far.

PAKISTAN: Sana Mir (capt), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Bibi Nahida, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Yousaf, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhter.

NEW ZEALAND: Suzie Bates (capt), Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddie Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.