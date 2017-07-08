ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) honorary secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan has confirmed that the federation is organising two back-to-back squash series against world and Egyptian players from July 12 to 16 here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) director media affairs M Ali, PNSA director Air Commodore (R) Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Qamar Zaman and Serena Hotels manager sports diplomacy Hussain Odhwani, Tahir said: “We are working with commitment and providing the best facilities to our players by appointing top class coaches and taking squash legends onboard, who are working day and night to ensure international squash returns to Pakistan.

“We had successfully hosted seven international tournaments in last two years. It was unfortunate that the PSA banned Pakistan for conducting the PSA events on the report of Sports Risk Group, but now they are scheduled to visit the country and hopefully after watching our arrangements, they will file a fact-based report, which will help in reviving international squash in the country,” he added.

Tahir said on the directives of the PSF chief, they had planned two major exhibition series against World-V and Egyptian-V. “World number 2 Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad and other top ranked players from Egypt will be in acting in Egypt-V versus Pakistan-V, while likes of Leo Au, Karaim Al-Fathi, Todd Harrity and Nathan Lake will play from World-V,” he added.

He said the federation has been putting tremendous efforts for the promotion of squash in the country, while in absence of international squash, the PSF has intended to send a message across that Pakistan has potential to conduct mega squash activities and can host top world players in a befitting manner. “Pakistan vs World-V series will be held on July 12 and 13, while Pakistan vs Egypt series will be played on July 15 and 16. The international players will arrive in Islamabad on July 11.

“On the goodwill gesture, the PSF has attracted potential international and top Egyptian players for which, we are thankful to our valuable guests, who reciprocated open heartedly. Karim Abdel Gawad, who was world No 1 last month, is also featuring in Pakistan vs Egypt Squash series including Omar Moosad, besides Egyptian players while potential players from England, France, Hong Kong and USA will also be seen in action next week in Pakistan vs World-V series,” he added.

He said as part of plans to revive international squash, Serena Hotels very kindly joined hands with the PSF and Pakistan Air Force as title sponsor three years back through organising Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship. “There has been a remarkable increase in the interest for local squash tournaments and championships.”

Tahir said that these matches would not only project soft and safe image of the country to lure international bodies to reinstate Pakistan’s due share of international tournaments but also would provide optimum exposure to the junior players, who are proceeding for World Junior Individual Championship at Tauranga, New Zealand later this month.

About Nasir, the PSF secretary said: “On the special directives of PSF president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, we fought Nasir Iqbal case to the best of our abilities and we will not sit back and ensure maximum help we can provide to the youngster. Nasir is thinking on the lines of going into appeal against his 4-year ban imposed by WADA, he is an asset to Pakistan squash and we never take his case lightly.”

Sharing his views, squash legend Qamar Zaman lauded the PSF chief for initiating the move and allowing local players with a life-time opportunity of playing against world’s elite group of players. “Holding two back-to-back series involving top players in them will bring squash to limelight and will send a clear message to the world that Pakistan is completely safe for hosting all kinds of sporting events.”

Coming down hard on the players, Qamar said: “It is not the federation’s or coaches fault that our players are not performing well at international circuit, but the players are to be blamed for not living up to expectations as they are not ready to train hard and want to spend time in other activities. Jahangir, Jansher and I used to train for hours to achieve our goals, but these players can’t even train for 5 hours, so I think they must have to work devotedly to bring laurels for the country.”