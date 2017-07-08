LAHORE: The money distribution by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after triumphing in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 continues as it has given the approval to award all employees with a bonus salary.

PCB has a tradition to reward all of its employees with a bonus salary whenever the team win a major event, but this had happened only once since 2013.

As per details made available here, the board will spend around four crore rupees to give bonus salary to about 900 employees having already given prize money to the team, management, selection committee and other higher officials.

It is not the first time that the employees have been given the bonus. The board used to give bonus salaries to its employees on winning major tournaments, or upon defeating the arch-rival India.

Sources have also revealed that those officials who were present with the team in England during the Champions Trophy are not happy with the prize money that has been announced for them, and can burst at any moment against PCB.

It has further been disclosed that this situation arose after a cash prize of Rs10 million was announced for chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq which was given to him in the ceremony that was held in team’s honor by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House.