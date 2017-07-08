Islamabad - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s announcement of monetary awards to the cricket team and the management post Champions Trophy win has invited a lot of pointing fingers on the decision.

While recently the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard a petition questioning granting of Rs. 10 million to each player present in the Champions Trophy squad, now fresh queries are raised on awarding Rs. 10 million to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Besides the chief selector, the rest of the selectors including Tauseef Ahmed, Wasim Haider and Wajahatullah Wasti were also given Rs one million each.

Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim said it makes no sense to give the chief selector such a huge amount while the head coach and other coaching staff have got Rs 5 million each for the Champions Trophy win. “He could not fathom how the head coach who was part and parcel of the campaign in England could be given five million and the chief selector who did not even travel to England double the amount,” said another former chief selector and former Pakistan coach Mohsin Hassan Khan.

An unnamed source said, “Initially the list/notification by the PM’s office had said while the players would get 10 million each and the head coach and coaches five million each but later it was decided to reduce the amount for some members of the team staff including the media manager, social media manager, phsyio, masseur etc and the same amount was utilised for rewarding the selectors.”

The Prime Minister’s decision has been criticised vastly because Inzamam-ul-haq’s award is in addition to his monthly salary of Rs. 1.2 million. Pakistan won their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title after thrashing India by a huge margin of 180 runs in the finals played at The Oval in London on June 18.