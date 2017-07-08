Kittel wins Tour de France stage 7

PARIS - Marcel Kittel pipped Edvald Boasson Hagen by the tiniest of margins in a photo finish to the Tour de France seventh stage on Friday. To the naked eye, it seemed impossible to separate the pair as they crossed the line in Nuits Saint-Georges. But after a nervous wait and several inclusive views of the finish line battle, Quick-Step's Kittel was awarded his third stage win of the year and 12th in total, matching the record for a German held by Erik Zabel. It was a bitter pill to swallow for Norwegian Boasson Hagen who looked all set for victory until a late charge by the irrepressible Kittel, already winner of the second and sixth stages. Australian Michael Matthews finished third as reigning champion Chris Froome maintained his overall lead at the end of the 213.5km stage.–Agencies

‘Messi is world's best paid player’

BARCELONA - Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi, who recently extended his contract with the Catalan club, is "the best paid player in the world," club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said Friday. Barcelona announced Wednesday that Messi had agreed to extend his contract until 2021, in a deal that will keep the five times winner of the Ballon D'Or at the club until he is 34. No financial terms were disclosed but Bartomeu told the Barcelona sports daily Mundo Deportivo: "He is the best player in the world and he is paid like the best in the world and in the history of football. Prior to his contract extension, Messi was the third highest paid sportsman in the world with an income of $80 million of which 53 million was in salary and bonuses, according to the ranking published by Forbes magazine.–Agencies

United target Lukaku trains with Pogba

LONDON - Manchester United's bid to sign Everton's Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku for a record fee between British clubs of #75million ($97m, 85.5m euros) looked nearer to completion Friday as photos emerged of him training with Paul Pogba. Lukaku, 24, was pictured on United star Pogba's Instagram account training with his close friend in Los Angeles where they are on holiday together. With United due in Los Angeles this weekend to start a pre-season tour, the images supply further indications that Lukaku is Old Trafford bound. They also suggest that champions Chelsea are losing the race to sign their main transfer target -- manager Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire for temperamental Spanish striker Diego Costa to leave with Lukaku earmarked as a possible replacement.–Agencies

Irish Open eyes $10 million purse

PORTSTEWART - Irish Open organisers are looking to increase the prize fund to $10 million dollars in a bid to attract more of the leading American players to Ireland's premier golf event. This year's event is the richest ever with a prize pool of $7 million and is hosted for a third year running by four-time Major winning Rory McIlroy. If the drive to increase the prize fund is successful, it would make the Irish event the richest on the European Tour. McIlroy managed to persuade current World No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama to Portstewart along with Spanish sensation Jon Rahm and reigning Olympic Gold medal winner Justin Rose, respectively No.11 and No.13 ranked in the world. The only Americans in the competition are three European Tour-based players in Daniel Im, Paul Peterson and David Lipsky.–Agencies

McIlroy set to miss cut at Irish Open

LONDON – Defending champion and tournament host Rory McIlroy was set to miss the cut at the Irish Open after a second-round 73 at Portstewart Golf Club. The world number four had opened with a 72 on Thursday to give him a halfway total of one over par, well outside the projected cut of 2 under. This would be the fourth time in five years McIlroy has missed the cut at the Irish championship. The odd year is 2016 - when he not only made the cut but won the tournament. "I felt like I was battling well, two under through 13 and with another par five coming up, and to bogey the sixth took the wind out of my sails," said McIlroy, who showed his frustration by slamming his driver to the ground after a poor drive at the 16th. "My short game, in general, it's just silly mistakes," he said.–Agencies