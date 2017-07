Batsman Craig Ervine hit a quickfire 69 to help Zimbabwe pull off a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the rain-shortened fourth one-day international and level the five-match series at 2-2 in Hambantota on Saturday.

Sri Lanka scored 300 for six wickets in their stipulated 50 overs with Dickwella scoring a century. Chasing a revised target of 219 in 31 overs, Zimbabwe rode on Ervine's 55-ball unbeaten knock to win with 10 balls to spare at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.