Morgan lauds 'outstanding' bowling attack

England captain Eoin Morgan praised his "outstanding" bowling attack after the tournament hosts booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with an 87-run win over New Zealand in Cardiff. Morgan feared England didn't have enough runs to play with after being sent into bat by Williamson. "I thought we were probably 10 or 15 below par -- given that 320 is probably a par score regardless of the game we're playing in these days," said Morgan after England had still passed 300 in half of their 46 ODIs since a humiliating first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

'Tried my best, wasn't good enough': Wahab apologises

PPaceman Wahab Riaz took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologise for his lacklustre performance against arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy, saying he had “let down his nation”. Wahab, who has now been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, tweeted Wednesday: “My performance has let down my nation and team. I tried my best but it was not good enough. I'm heart-broken as well.” The 31-year-old left-arm quick was smashed for 87 runs in just 8.4 wicketless overs when the Asian giants met in their Champions Trophy opener at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground on Sunday. Title-holders India won by the huge margin of 124 runs in a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day international sides.

Rumman Raees savours Champions Trophy opportunity

Pakistan have called up left-arm pacer Rumman Raees to replace injured Wahab Riaz, and the 25-year-old is ready to make the opportunity count when he joins the team in England for the Champions Trophy. “It is a great opportunity for me to make my mark in the team,” said Raees, who could make his debut if inducted into the final eleven against Sri Lanka. “I was only able to play one match against West Indies (the fourth T20I) but now I am looking to play more matches and perform,” added Raees who returned figures of 25-1 in his four overs against the West Indies. Pakistan suffered a 124-run defeat against India at Edgbaston and seemed completely out of sorts, but Raees is hopeful that Sarfraz’s men will do well in their upcoming matches.



“That’s what cricket is. Whoever plays better wins the match,” said Raees. “Indian team executed their plans well and they won but I think Pakistan will do better in the upcoming matches,” said Raees. Meanwhile, when asked about dream wicket, Raees said he would love to bowl to South Africa captain AB de Villiers and Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. “I always wanted to bowl to the top batsmen in the world which includes de Villiers, who is a dangerous batsman, Kohli and Dhoni, who are also two of the best batsmen of modern cricket,” he said. However, the left-arm pacer will not get a chance to bowl to any of those batsmen just yet, since left-arm fast-bowler Junaid Khan will be playing against South Africa in place of Wahab.

Australia at its best in knockout situations: Starc

SMitchell Starc returned to stump-rattling form at The Oval on Monday afternoon and, although rain deprived Australia of victory over Bangladesh, he was quick to switch focus to what is effectively a quarter-final against England in their final Group A match at the weekend. "Our record's pretty good in tournament play," Starc said. "I reckon we probably perform at our best when we know it's a knockout situation, when we need to really step up. I think that brings the best out of a lot of our players, so I think everyone's looking forward to this fixture. "I think we had a much cleaner performance with the ball all round," Starc said. "We all contributed, we had a fair bit to talk about after the last fixture. It's been pleasing to put that on the board and respond after the New Zealand game.”