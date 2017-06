Pakistan navigated their way to 119/3 in 27 overs before the rain arrived at Edgbaston and stopped the play that could not resume again resultantly handing Pakistan a 19-run win over South Africa on the DLS Method. A disciplined bowling effort led by Hasan Ali and endorsed by spinners M Hafeez and Imad Wasim helped Pakistan to restrict Proteas to 219-8. Earlier story on page 20