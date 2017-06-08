ISLAMABAD - Personal liking, disliking is order of the day at Pakistan Sports Board as Deputy Director General Technical and Training, Muhammad Shahid, a junior most officer originally inducted as director media by former Sports Minister setting aside all rules and regulations, is calling all the shots in PSB and there is no one to stop him from his self-styled policies.

Highly placed sources inside the PSB confirmed to The Nation that the PSB affairs have come to a standstill since April 26 when DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was suspended and IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada tendered his resignation in protest against PM’s Principle Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad’s interference in his ministry. Acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul is under siege of DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed and DDG Technical and Training Shahid, who hardly attended office in time in his entire tenure. But ever since the situation has been changed, he is spending hours and hours in office and never let an opportunity to left Acting DG Kiyal Zad alone whenever he comes to his office that is also a rarity. All the decisions are approved by Shahid as he is making transfers and postings according to his will.

Sources disclosed that Junior instructor Nasruallah Rana, who is also occupying the post illegally and against rules and regulations as his cadre has been changed, never bothers to come to office like number of other employees, who are drawing monthly salaries sitting at home has become the chief adviser of Shahid. Sources further disclosed that entire work at the PSB comes to complete standstill with the only exception of P&D, where Kiyal Zad’s blue-eyed XEN Ijaz Akbar is enjoying countless benefits.

Sources confirmed that Shahid allowed Volleyball and Athletics Federations to start training camps setting rules aside as both federations received invitations from Indonesia and India while the PSB didn’t receive any direct invitation, which was witnessed in the past. Daily wagers are running from post to pillar to get two months unpaid salaries and Shahid and Mansoor are not ready to help them out. They don’t have money to clear poor daily wagers meagre salaries but they had funds to start training camps for their blue-eyed federations. It is crystal clear that India is denying visas to Pakistan teams and individuals for even world cups and international events. How they would issue visa to athletes?

As June is coming to close huge amount of tenders are being released and national kitty is being spent with both hands. The most astonishing thing to note is the same contractors were awarded mouth-watering contracts, who were alleged to be close to suspended Ganjera. It means there was nothing wrong with the contractors or contracts given by Ganjera but some PSB officials had personal issues with Ganjera that resulted into his suspension. Sources said Shahid’s close aide Nasruallah had taken NOC from the PSB to travel to England with Pakistan hockey team. But at the eleventh hour, things went against him and he was left high and dry. Despite acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul and DDG Administration Mansoor made promises regarding inquiry against Nasrullah and others who never bothered to attend office and given out of turn promotions, nothing has been done. During an earlier interview with The Nation, Gul had made tall claims regarding taking action against all those who spend time away from their seats as well as installation of electricity and gas meters at the PSB residential colony. He had also promised to keep a close check on all those Grade-17 and below employees, who utilise air conditioners as they are prohibited of doing so as per government lawnad also to appoint a full time director media. But noting on ground has been witnessed so far.

Director media Shazia Ijaz hardly bothered to attend her office and remains mostly on leave or away from her seat and if she finally does arrive she never cooperate with journalists and never replied to queries terming she has additional charge and not getting any benefits. At one hand, Mansoor is not ready to sign on routine bills and on the other after taking an army of irrelevant blue-eyed persons to Karachi for so-called sports conference now he wasted very little time to sing on their TA DAs.

When asked about why he has sanctioned hefty daily allowances to joy-riders, Mansoor had no answer and said from next time it will not happen again. When asked about whether IPC Minister Mian Riaz is aware of the purchasing spree and whether the contracts being given with minister’s approval but no one from the PSB ready to answer these simple question despite repeated attempts. Sources confirmed that all is done without taking minister into confidence. Around 100 air conditioners were operating in almost all the offices well above the official closing time of 2:00pm set by the PSB, where different persons were sleeping and enjoying chit chat. Despite Director Karachi PSB Coaching centre admittance of clerks’ involvement in immoral activities. Instead of taking action against the concerned person, who also enjoys backing of PSB Union secretary Akram Bhatti, the PSB head office nominated Director National Federations M Azam Dar to conduct inquiry.

The gentleman first forced eye-witnesses to change statement and later transferred Karachi coaching centre clerk Syed Abdullah Shah to Islamabad. When this correspondent contacted Azam Dar to seek his point of view, Azam replied that the director didn’t take action on the written complaint filed by Abdullah Shah against the clerk as director should have taken action that’s why he gave proposal to DG to transfer both to different centres.

Mohsin Ali