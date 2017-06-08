LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken ‘strict notice’ of the team’s humiliating defeat against India in their opening match, and formed a three-member committee to investigate into the matter.

The committee includes PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmad, and former Test cricketers Mudassar Nazar and Haroon Rasheed that will submit its report to chairman of the board after holding dialogues with team management and players, and action will be taken accordingly.

Interestingly, Haroon Rasheed has already faced an axe as chief selector over poor performances of Pakistan team and his questionable selection criteria drew a lot criticism from all around the cricketing world. Another choice in the committee, PCB’s COO Subhan Ahmed has been a constant failure as under his command the management of the PCB has gone to the dogs and he has been accused of promoting nepotism and favouritism in the board and it is under his watch along with a number of board chairmen that Pakistan domestic cricket and resultantly Pakistan cricket is on verge of a total collapse.

So it is another joke of the PCB with Pakistan fans and cricket itself to place such members in the probe committee who themselves are responsible for this great debacle of Pakistan cricket’s fortunes. Let it be known that India had scrubbed aside Pakistan in their tournament opener on Sunday by 124 runs. Their counterparts in all three departments of the game outclassed the Green Shirts.

Team’s strategy and performance were strongly critiqued afterwards, and different questions were raised. Sources also exposed that head coach Mickey Arthur not only declared the defeat at India’s hands ordinary, but also forbade the senior players to give their suggestions to captain, Sarfraz Ahmed.

It was also discovered that the decision in the team meeting was taken to bat first after winning the toss, but every player was surprised when Pakistan suddenly decided to bowl.