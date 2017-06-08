BIRMINGHAM - It was a day to forget for the Proteas' batsmen as they struggled to cope with a resurgent Pakistan attack, posting 219 for 8 in their Champions Trophy encounter at Edgbaston.

Pakistan put on a vastly improved bowling display as they shackled South Africa's batsmen to restrict them to 219. It might have been nearer 150 when Pakistan got rid of six South African batsmen inside the first 30 overs for 118, but David Miller, so often required only to provide late firepower, showed his all-round batting credentials. He anchored the innings with an unbeaten 75 off 104 balls.

It turns out you can open the bowling with two quality fast bowlers in England conditions, after all. Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan were tight and disciplined, bowling to a plan, meticulous in ensuring South Africa's openers were not allowed width. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had to shuffle around to manipulate the ball past the inner circle, never quite looking as comfortable as they so often do. A superb opportunity to get a wicket was missed as early as the second over, with de Kock setting off for a suicidal single, and only Shoaib Malik's inability to hit the stumps spared him.

The Proteas raced to 40 without loss off eight overs before a change in bowling worked in Pakistan's favour when Hashim Amla was trapped in front by left-arm spinner, Imad Wasim, for 16 off 20 balls.

Quinton de Kock then had a lucky escape in the 12th over when he was struck on the pads by Mohammad Hafeez and although the bowler wanted to review, Pakistan opted not to. It was a mistake with replays showing the ball would have indeed have hit leg stump.

Hafeez had his man in his next over, however, this time the umpire agreeing that the ball would have indeed cannoned into the stumps after De Kock missed a sweep shot. He was out for 33 off 49 balls. And then things went from bad to worse for the Proteas as their innings was plunged into trouble when captain AB de Villiers flashed at a wide Imad delivery. Unfortunately, he managed to pick out the fielder at backward point and was gone for a golden duck. Amazingly, this was the first golden duck of his ODI career, and just his second duck in the shorter format since 2013.

Faf du Plessis (26) was joined by David Miller and the pair took their time in rebuilding, pushing the total to 90 before Du Plessis got an inside edge onto his own stumps off seamer Hasan Ali in the 23rd over.

JP Duminy and Miller again started the process of rebuilding but just as with the previous partnership, a wicket fell just as the Proteas were showing signs of resurgence.

This time it was Duminy (8) who managed to steer Ali straight into the waiting hands of Babar Azam at a wide slip. In walked Wayne Parnell who lasted just one delivery, comprehensively castled by Ali who now had 3/10 in four overs, leaving the Proteas in dire straits.

It was left to Miller and Chris Morris to try and build a respectable total, something for the Proteas bowlers to work with and perhaps more importantly, make sure that South Africa batted out their overs.

The pair batted circumspectly with the occasional flurry, putting on 47 for the seventh wicket before Morris was caught at long-on for 28 off the bowling of Junaid Khan, leaving the Proteas at 165/7 with still seven overs remaining.

Miller, in the meantime, had gone on to a very well played half century off 83 balls with two sixes.

Miller, who ended with 75* off 104 balls and Rabada (26) did well at the death, getting the Proteas over the 200 mark with Rabada again showing that he has real potential with the bat. Imad (2/20) and Ali (3/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

Scoreboard.

SOUTH AFRICA:

Q de Kock lbw b Hafeez 33

H Amla lbw b Imad 16

F du Plessis b Hasan 26

AB de Villiers c Hafeez b Imad 0

D Miller not out 75

JP Duminy c Babar b Hasan 8

W Parnell b Hasan 0

CH Morris c Hasan b Junaid 28

K Rabada c Hasan b Junaid 26

M Morkel not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb1, w5, nb1) 7

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 50 overs) 219

FOW: 1-40, 2-60, 3-61, 4-90, 5-118, 6-118, 7-165, 8-213

BOWLING: M Aamir 10-0-50-0, Junaid Khan 9-0-53-2, Imad Wasim 8-0-20-2, M Hafeez 10-0-51-1, Hasan Ali 8-1-24-3, Shadab Khan 5-0-20-0

TOSS: South Africa

UMPIRES: R Illingworth(Eng), S Ravi (Ind)

TV UMPIRE: K Dharmasena (SL)

MATCH REFEREE: C Broad (Eng)