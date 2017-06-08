LONDON - Shane Warne has hit out at India media on social media after he was linked to interest in country's head coach position. Warne was quoted by the Mid-Day outlet as saying he was "too expensive" for the Board of Control of Cricket in India to afford to hire.

"I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me," Warne was quoted as saying by mid-day.com. "Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive."

Warne today did not deny the "very expensive" jibe but took to Twitter to claim the comments had been taken out of context from a throwaway remark while riding in an elevator. "I was in a lift and was asked if I would put my hat in the ring. I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek," Warne claimed on the social media platform.

He denied he had said the remark about his partnership with India captain Virat Kohli. Current India head coach Anil Kumble's contract expires at the end of this month, and the BCCI advertised the role ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Rumours of a rift between Kumble and Virat Kohli were denied by the India captain on the eve of the Champions Trophy tournament. Former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott, who spent a successful stint as the Australia team's bowling coach, has applied for the position.

It is not the first time Warne has been linked to the India coaching role. Last April as India searched for a replacement head coach to Duncan Fletcher, the Australian spin legend kept the door open to a role with the team.

"I would love to work with the Indian team," Warne said at a Monarch Cruise event with Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee. "They are a very talented, wonderful team to work for. There’s a lot of pressure (working with them). There are about a billion-plus people supporting the Indian cricket team. If you make a mistake you cop it. I have copped it plenty of times on many different things. I’ve never said never in my life to anything. I’ve always been open to anything so when it comes to coaching India, coaching an IPL (Indian Premier League) team ... coaching England, maybe not,” he added.

Warne said at the time his busy schedule largely precluded any full-time coaching work as he juggles his extensive television commentary duties, poker and sponsorship work. "So after all this there’s not many days left," Warne said. "If I’m to put myself in the ring to coach India or any other team, it means other things will be left out. (If) an opportunity presents itself, I will always weigh it up. If you can’t give your 100 per cent to whatever it may be you (are) better off saying no.