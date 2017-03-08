LAHORE - The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has shortlisted 39 emerging players for a three-day camp to be setup here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from March 8 to 10.

The camp has been organised to oversee the future talent of Pakistan's cricket. Mickey Arthur and other coaches along with Inzamam will monitor players’ skills, fitness and fielding during the camp.

A source inside the board told The Nation that the NCA head had arranged this 3-day camp to show head coach Mickey Arthur the backup players, who were capable of replacing any injured or unfit national player any time. “This is a good step initiated by the PCB, as it would help having a good back of national team, and those found unfit or breaching code of conduct will be replaced by such youngsters, who are future of Pakistan cricket,” he added.

The shortlisted 39 emerging players are Imam-ul-Haq, Sahibzada Farhan Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Saad Ali, Abdur Rehman Muzammil, Mehran Ibrahim, Khushdil Shah, Akbar ur Rehman, Hussain Talat, Israrullah, Sarmad Bhatti, Junaid Ali, Umair Masood, Saifullah Bangash, M Abbas, Mir Hamza, Sadaf Hussain, Tabish Khan, Atif Jabbar, Usman Shinwari, Ahmed Bashir, Ghulam Mudassar, Sameen Gul, Azizullah, Fahim Ashraf, Ahmed Jamal, Irfan Ullah Shah, Waqas Maqsood, M Irfan, Amad Butt, M Irfan Khan, Karamat Ali, Bilal Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Hassan Khan, Zafar Gohar and Shahzaib Ahmed.