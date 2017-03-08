As promised, Peshawar Zalmi and West Indies captain Darren Sammy has shaved his head after winning the final of Pakistan Super League.

The all-rounder shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he can be seen sitting in a salon where his head is being shaved.

He wrote in the status that he has fulfilled his promise and now it is the turn of his Zalmi teammates and owner Javed Afridi to fullfil their vow.

as promised I've shaved my head after winning the finals. Now it's time for the rest of my @PeshawarZalmi teammate including @JAfridi10 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/6NdcGnU2ET — Daren Sammy (@darrensammy88) March 7, 2017





Before the final of PSL in Lahore, Sammy had shared a video promising that the whole team, including the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, will shave their heads if they become champion of PSL season 2.

