LONDON - England and Australia women will play a historic day-night Test as part of this year's Ashes series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia announced on Monday. The multi-format series will include three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and the first day-night Test match in the history of the women's game. The day-night Test will take place at the North Sydney Oval from November 9-12.