Leading commentator and former captain Ramiz Raja has reacted to Imran Khan’s “phateechar” comments.

While talking in a private TV program, the former Pakistani batsman said that instead of issuing such statements, Imran Khan should appreciate small steps being taken for bringing back cricket in Pakistan.

Raja further called Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore an ‘event against terrorism’.

Earlier former cricketer turned politician Imran Khan had called the foreign players who came to Lahore for the PSL final ‘phateechar’ (decrepit).

Following the statement, Imran Khan was dragged into eye of the storm as social media and electronic media slammed his comments on the players. He was also condemned by politicians and other public figures.

Last night clarified his statement during an interview on a private news channel and said the words he used to describe the cricketers were ‘terms of cricket’. However, he is still receiving criticism from cricket fans across the country.