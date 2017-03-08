BANGALORE - An irate Virat Kohli accused Australia of repeatedly overstepping the mark Tuesday after India stunned the visitors by 75 runs in an ill-tempered second Test to level the series 1-1.

The Indian captain was furious at opposite number Steve Smith for seeking guidance from the dressing room over his dismissal, something the rules forbid, during a thrilling encounter in Bangalore.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed six wickets as Australia, needing 188 for victory, collapsed to just 112 half-an-hour into the final session on day four after tempers frayed between the world's top two sides. The umpires had to cool the players down after Kohli was enraged by Smith looking over to his backroom staff as he decided whether or not to go for a review after being ruled out lbw off Umesh Yadav following a low delivery.

"We take our decisions on the field ourselves. We don't ask for confirmation from upstairs," fumed Kohli," stopping short of calling the Australians cheats but implying it.

"I saw that happening two times when I was batting out there. I pointed that out to the umpire as well that I have seen their players looking upstairs for confirmation. And that's why the umpire was at him. When he turned back the umpire knew exactly what was going on. We observed that, we told match referee and the umpire that it's been happening for the last three days and it has to stop," the Indian captain continued.

"There is a line that you don't cross on a cricket field. Sledging and playing on the opponent's mind is different but I don't want to mention the word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field," Kohli added.

Smith, who scored 28 during Australia's chase, admitted to the mistake but insisted it had been a one-off. "It was a bit of brain fade on my behalf and yeah, I shouldn't have done that," he told reporters. "I think it was the first time it's happened," he added. The controversy added spice to what was a thrilling see-saw battle between the old foes.

Ashwin recorded figures of 6-41 as he bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test. When he took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon, caught and bowled for two, India's players celebrated wildly.

"Till now this is the best one and by far the sweetest victory for us. Emotional game for us, quite draining as well," said Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara (92) and Ajinkya Rahane (52) put on a crucial 118-run partnership for India's fifth wicket before the Australian bowlers struck back in the morning session.

But the tourists capitulated during their run chase after starting briskly to leave the series perfectly poised heading in to the third Test, of the four-match series, in Ranchi from March 16.

Australia were scoring at over four runs an over but became rattled as Ashwin got into his groove, trapping a dangerous-looking David Warner lbw for 17. "This afternoon didn't go to plan," said Smith.

"Ashwin did what he's done so well over here for a very long time -- hit good areas and challenged our batters, and we weren't up to it today. But I'm proud of the way the boys have competed over the last four days."

Shaun Marsh became Yadav's first lbw victim as he tried to pad away an in-swinging delivery but was given out. The batsmen decided not to waste their single remaining review but TV replays suggested the ball would have missed the off stump by quite a distance. Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best figures of 6-67 to help bowl out India for 274 before lunch.

Scoreboard

INDIA 1ST INNINGS: 189

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 276

INDIA 2ND INNNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 213-4):

L Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51

A Mukund b Hazlewood 16

C Pujara c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 92

V Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15

R Jadeja b Hazlewood 2

A Rahane lbw b Starc 52

K Nair b Starc 0

W Saha not out 20

R Ashwin b Hazlewood 4

U Yadav c Warner b Hazlewood 1

I Sharma c S Marsh b O'Keefe 6

EXTRAS: (b11, w4) 15

TOTAL: (all out, 97.1 overs) 274

FOW: 1-39, 2-84, 3-112, 4-120, 5-238, 6-238, 7-242, 8-246, 9-258, 10-274

BOWLING: Starc 16-1-74-2 (2w), Hazlewood 24-5-67-6, Lyon 33-4-82-0, O'Keefe 21.1-3-36-2, M. Marsh 3-0-4-0

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS:

D Warner lbw b Ashwin 17

M Renshaw c Saha b Sharma 5

S Smith lbw b Yadav 28

S Marsh lbw b Yadav 9

P Handscomb c Saha b Ashwin 24

M Marsh c Nair b Ashwin 13

M Wade c Saha b Ashwin 0

M Starc b Ashwin 1

S O'Keefe b Jadeja 2

N Lyon c&b Ashwin 2

J Hazlewood not out 0

EXTRAS: (b8, lb2, w1) 11

TOTAL: (all out; 35.4 overs) 112

FOW: 1-22, 2-42, 3-67, 4-74, 5-101, 6-101, 7-103, 8-110, 9-110, 10-112

BOWLING: Sharma 6-1-28-1 (1w), Ashwin 12.4-4-41-6, Yadav 9-2-30-2, Jadeja 8-5-3-1

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Nigel Llong (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad (ENG)