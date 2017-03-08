Johaug doping ban too short, says FIS

OSLO - The International Ski Federation said Tuesday it had appealed a 13-month doping ban against Norwegian world champion cross-country skier Therese Johaug, which it judged too short, threatening her 2018 Winter Olympic bid. In February, the Norwegian sports federation's arbitration body banned the 28-year-old seven-time world champion for 13 months after she tested positive for traces of the anabolic steroid clostebol, banned by the WADA, during an out-of-competition drug test on September 16, 2016. The steroid was contained in a lip cream called Trofodermin, which she had used to treat burns during a training session at high altitude in Italy in late August. National ski team doctor Fredrik Bendiksen insisted he did not realise the cream contained clostebol, and took full responsibility.–AFP

Golden oldie Massa fastest in second test

BARCELONA - Williams' Felipe Massa surprisingly topped the timesheets on the first morning of Formula One's second pre-season test Tuesday. The Brazilian posted the second fastest time in five days of testing so far in 1min 19.726. Massa, 35, had retired at the end of last season only to reverse his decision when Williams had a vacancy as Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes. Red Bull's promise to up their speed was also fulfilled as Daniel Ricciardo recorded the second fastest lap. Lewis Hamilton had a quieter morning with his 49 laps low by Mercedes own high standards in third. Hamilton will hand over to Bottas for the afternoon session. Sebastian Vettel kept a lid on the promising pace showed by the new Ferrari last week, as he remained on slower medium tyres in posting the fourth fastest time.–AFP

Team from Fata to feature in PSL-3

PESHAWAR – Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has announced that a cricket team will be raised from Fata to participate in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Fata has huge talent in sports and it has produced many quality cricketers as well. FATA players are capable of not only representing the national team but also in the PSL. So in this connection, the PSL administration will be approached,” Jhagra said this during an prize distribution ceremony held in honour of position holders and teachers from the Fata for their good performances. The governor awarded Rs 10,000 each to students from Fata. Moreover, Rs 100,000 were awarded each to the teachers hailing from Fata for their best performance. The governor said government was focusing curriculum and co-curriculum activities. “Ensuring improvement in working of education and health sectors of Fata was top most priority of the incumbent government, which are expected to bring positive impact. Establishment of Fata University was one of such steps,” he said.–Staff Reporter

Golden Eagles win Turk Plast Veteran Cup

LAHORE - Golden Eagles won the third Turk Plast Gold Cup Veteran Cricket Tournament after defeating Chaudhary Sports by 102 runs in the final here at the Ali Garh cricket ground on Tuesday. Put into bat, Golden Eagles led by Salman Khan, piled up massive 225 in allotted 30 overs with Shahbaz Ahmad scoring 111, Rizwan Aslam 57, Naseer Ahmad unbeaten 33 and Shahid Anwar 16. Noorul Amin grabbed 4-35. In reply, Ch Sports were bowled out for 153 in 24.3 overs with major contributions coming from Abid Sheikh (46), Shafqat Hussain (34) and Amir Ilyas Butt (30). Tajaamal Ch captured 4-38. Salman Khan of Golden Eagles won the batting competition of captains of the participating teams by hitting 150 runs in five matches of the tournament. Turk Plast CEO and chief organiser Hammad Maqbool was the chief guest and gave away winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 100,000 to Golden Eagles captain Salman Khan and runner-up trophy and Rs 50,000 to Ch Sports captain.–Staff Reporter